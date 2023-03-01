Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Army Emergency Relief Campaign

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign began on Wednesday, February 1.

7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the AER Campaign and how it positively affects soldiers.

The Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign runs from Wednesday, March 1, to Monday, May 15, and serves two purposes. The first is to raise money through donations from soldiers and civilian employees. That money is then given back to soldiers who need it through zero-interest loans or grants.

Its second purpose is to inform soldiers of the organization’s benefits and ensure they know how to request support if needed. AER helps with zero-interest loans for various categories of assistance and emergency situations, such as car repairs, utilities, one-time rent payments, etc.

In addition to the zero-interest loans, the organization provides educational scholarships for Soldiers’ spouses and children. Those seeking additional information about the organization can contact the Fort Sill Army Community Service office.

Soldiers and government civilians who want to contribute to the AER campaign can do so through May 15 by filling out donation forms supplied within their units or online.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, the Patriot Club will host a 1920′s themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show performed by the Lawton Ballet Theatre. Tickets are $40 if bought in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets will include a 3-course dinner that will begin at 7 p.m.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, via live stream, a Family and Community Team Session & Town Hall will be held. It’ll be a prime opportunity for those in the community to get the latest information on Fort Sill and be able to ask questions using the chat feature.

The Garrison Commander and other Fort Sill Leadership are putting on this event. You can visit Fort Sill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

