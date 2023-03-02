Altus museum featured in Oklahoma Historical Society travel contest

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society’s newest travel contest is taking place throughout March.

From March 1 to March 31, anyone visiting OHS museums or historical sites can take photos of their visit and post them on social media using the “ExploreOHS” hashtag for the potential to win some swag and more.

Altus’ Museum of the Western Prairie is included in that list of museums.

The person who visits the most sites during March will win a prize pack of OHS swag and choose to either name a baby bison at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum or ride a keelboat at the Fort Gibson Historic Site.

For a complete list of participating museums and historical sites, you can visit the Oklahoma Historical Society site here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.