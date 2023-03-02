Cameron University designated Tree Campus USA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has been recognized for its dedication to promoting healthy trees on campus.

The university has been designated as “Tree Campus USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The school has met the foundation’s core standards ford tree promotion and conservation.

Cameron’s actions have included maintaining a campus tree advisory committee, dedicating annual expenditures to the campus tree program -- and holding a yearly Arbor Day observance.

Officials with the Arbor Day Foundation said having trees on campus is a vital aspect of promoting conservation and shows commitment to the health of students and faculty.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.