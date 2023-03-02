City holds final Elmer Thomas Park public input meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton held its final public input meeting for improvements at Elmer Thomas Park.

The meeting was held Wednesday evening, and gave community members a chance meet with the consultant working on the city’s Parks Master Plan.

The discussions focused on amenities at Elmer Thomas Park and what changes residents would like to see.

One young girl, Anyeiyah Yarbrough, attended the meeting and shared her hopes for the park - from cleaner bathrooms to water fountains.

She said she was happy to participate in the meeting.

“I just like helping the community,” she said. “I like politics and I feel like going to all these meetings, including these park meetings, will help for a better future.”

With the public input meetings complete, the consultant will now compile the information and present it to the Parks and Recreation Commission before bringing it to the full City Council in April.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.