Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Crime prevention: ‘Believe it or not, the easiest way is to make sure your car is locked.’

By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we enter the month of March, we spoke with the Lawton Police Department about how you can prevent thieves from stealing stuff from your car. 35 people have reported car break-ins to Lawton police since the beginning of the year.

Chris Blessing, the public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said there’s a simple way to stop criminals.

“Believe it or not, the easiest way is to make sure your car is locked,” he said. “Little do you know that people do go around, and all they do is check door handles, and if it’s locked, they move on to the next vehicle and check that vehicle out.”

Now if you’re not in the habit just yet of locking your doors as soon as you get out of the car, he recommends doing what’s called the nine p.m. routine.

“Every night at 9 p.m., make sure your car doors are locked, make sure that your exterior doors to your house are locked, make sure that if you have exterior lights that they’re on,” Blessing said.

Also, keeping valuables out of your car and out of sight can keep people from wanting to break in.

“You work hard for your belongs, you work hard for what you pay for, and it’s not only ethically wrong but also wrong in the sense that it’s getting taken from you,” Blessing said.

If you fall victim, he asks that you file a report to let the police department know. At the very least, it alerts police to what’s happening and helps track trends in criminal activity.

“Let us investigate it,” he said. “Sometimes, it might turn up to be a dead end. We can’t chase ghosts, but we just stress and urge the public to please report it because it’s our job to investigate it and apprehend these criminals. So they don’t victimize somebody else.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released the identity of the man killed last...
Lawton police identify victim of deadly shooting, update number of injured
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
The new store offers a variety of popular brands and styles for shoppers to buy.
New shoe store steps into Lawton

Latest News

Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM
Republic Paper will pay the city $100 in reimbursement rather than receive a fine. A decision...
Republic Paperboard Company to reimburse city of Lawton for local plant upgrades
On March 8th, 1953, KSWO first signed onto the airwaves.
KSWO celebrates 70 years on-air this month
On March 8th, 1953, KSWO first signed onto the airwaves.
KSWO celebrates 70 years on-air this month