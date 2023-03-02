Lawton Public Library hosting spring break STEAM camp and more during March

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s slew of events for March includes a spring break camp, a mini-golf fundraiser, and much more.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian for Lawton Public Library, about their list of upcoming events.

To begin their month-long set of events, they’ll host a mini-golf fundraiser for Friends of the Lawton Public Library from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at the library. It’s for all ages and will include an 18-hole course in the middle of the library.

There is no official fee, but they are asking for donations from those who play. They’re asking $2 per person or $10 per family. No registration is required!

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. every day between Tuesday, March 14, and Friday, March 17, the library will host Spring Break STEAM Camp: Superheroes! It’s intended for children ages 6 to 12 and will engage them with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Registration is required for this event and can be done by calling the library.

The Friends of the Lawton Public Library will host their annual spring book sale at Central Plaza to end the month. It will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

For more information about the complete list of events happening at the Lawton Public Library, you can visit their site here.

