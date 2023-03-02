Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event & Blake Shelton ticket Auction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Comanche County Memorial hospital Foundation is hosting their 16th annual starlight event this month.

This year the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation has the opportunity through a generous donation from TownSquare Media & The Skirvin Hilton Hotel to launch an online live auction for 2 lower level Blake Shelton tickets at the Paycom Center with a night stay at the Skirvin.

The annual starlight event takes place march 25th. But, before the festivities kick off, a pre-auction sale for Blake Shelton tickets will be will be held from now until March 14th at noon. All proceeds will go to CCMH’s neonatal intensive care unit to help expand their labor and delivery area, as well as purchase new technology, equipment and fund projects

“One of the biggest benefits for the starlight foundation and NICU is the fact that we can stay close to home,” said CCMH mission parent Dakota Woods.

Dakota Woods is the father of this year’s CCMH Mission family, and he says he and his three children were all born at CCMH with one of his children being born in Starlight.

“The level of care here that we have in southwest Oklahoma continues to grow and expand, and with people supporting starlight we’re able to keep families together in southwest Oklahoma,” said Woods.

The NICU at CCMH is the only level 2 NICU in southwest Oklahoma and it provides care to infants born at or more than 32 weeks gestation and weighing more than 3 pounds 4 ounces. About 8 years ago the unit was averaging about 40 to 50 babies a month, But now the unit sees nearly 120 to 130 babies a month. With growing numbers comes the need for more room.

“we’ve also expanded to incorporate women post partum rooms...women and children services, as well as our starlight neonatal intensive care unit. So we’ve really expanded to cover all women and children in southwest Oklahoma,” said CCMH Foundation director Lea Ann Chantler.

She says the foundation is grateful every year for the communities donations, as giving to the foundation, helps give back to the community.

if you’d like to attend the 16th annual Starlight annual event.. it take place at 6:30 p-m on march 25th. People may buy tickets by contacting the Comanche County Hospital Foundation at (580) 250-5989. The online auction for two tickets for country music star Blake Shelton’s March 17 concert in Oklahoma City, plus a one-night stay at the Skirvin Hotel. is going on from now until march 14th at noon. Go to www.ccmhgiving.com for more information.

