Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An educator with Lawton Public Schools was in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 1, as the winner for this year’s Oklahoma Teacher of the Year was announced.

Scott Smith, the advanced art instructor at the Life Ready Center, was 1 of 12 finalists in this year’s competition.

This year’s award went to Tulsa teacher Traci Manuel. Still, though, making it that far is an accomplishment in itself.

In a social media post, Smith says there was no loser in this, only winners. “Congratulations to Traci as our new leader and to all of the finalists. There was no loser in this, only winners!”

That’s a sentiment echoed by LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime, who says everyone at LPS is extremely honored and proud to have Smith represent the district as one of the finalists.

Also adding that he is a true professional and dedicated educator.

