Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An educator with Lawton Public Schools was in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 1, as the winner for this year’s Oklahoma Teacher of the Year was announced.

Scott Smith, the advanced art instructor at the Life Ready Center, was 1 of 12 finalists in this year’s competition.

This year’s award went to Tulsa teacher Traci Manuel. Still, though, making it that far is an accomplishment in itself.

In a social media post, Smith says there was no loser in this, only winners. “Congratulations to Traci as our new leader and to all of the finalists. There was no loser in this, only winners!”

That’s a sentiment echoed by LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime, who says everyone at LPS is extremely honored and proud to have Smith represent the district as one of the finalists.

Also adding that he is a true professional and dedicated educator.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing person found

Latest News

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Announced
Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Announced
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event & Blake Shelton ticket Auction
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some could be strong-to-severe | 3/2 AM
Showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some could be strong-to-severe | 3/2 AM