Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OSBI confirms investigation into Blair faculty member

OSBI confirms active investigation into Blair High School faculty member.
OSBI confirms active investigation into Blair High School faculty member.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they’re investigating whether a Blair public schools faculty member was having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

The OSBI says the Blair Police Department requested their assistance into the allegations.

An official with OSBI has confirmed there have been no arrests or charges filed in connection to their investigation, which is ongoing.

You can count on us to provide you with the latest updates as they come available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing person found

Latest News

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Announced
Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event & Blake Shelton ticket Auction
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some could be strong-to-severe | 3/2 AM
Showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some could be strong-to-severe | 3/2 AM