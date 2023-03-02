OSBI confirms investigation into Blair faculty member

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they’re investigating whether a Blair public schools faculty member was having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

The OSBI says the Blair Police Department requested their assistance into the allegations.

An official with OSBI has confirmed there have been no arrests or charges filed in connection to their investigation, which is ongoing.

