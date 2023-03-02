Rain showers overnight with storms early this evening | 3/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms will be on going tonight. There is a chance for severe weather with some storms. Hail will be the biggest concern potentially up to the size of golf balls. Storm coverage will continue until the early evening hours as they push out to the east with the severe threat ending as late as 10 tonight.

Thankfully all locations will stay above freezing so any rain that’s left over will not transition over to a rain/snow mix! All precipitation will come to an end by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperatures walking out the door will be in the mid 30s. Friday will warm into the low 60s for most locations. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

A weak disturbance will move in on Saturday but no precipitation is expected with this system. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunday will also see a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Wind gusts in the upper 20s.

-LW

