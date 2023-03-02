Republic Paperboard Company to reimburse city of Lawton for local plant upgrades

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over the past few years, the Republic Paperboard Company plant in Lawton has made upgrades to its facilities.

According to Rusty Whisenhunt, Director of Utilities for the city of Lawton, those upgrades left their wastewater treatment plant system out of date,

producing a very noticeable problem.

“Their wastewater treatment system was no longer able to treat their waste water to a standard that met city of Lawton industrial pre-treatment codes,” he said. “It produced some offensive odors and other issues with the public. The problems that were being caused was their loadings were exceeding the limits in their treatment plant permit, and their discharge didn’t have enough dissolved oxygen in it. The dissolved oxygen is what contributed to the odor issues.”

Karl Harrod lives near the plant. He said these odors are so bad, his granddaughter thought she was smelling the stench of death.

“My grandchild comes to stay with me during the summer,” Harrod said. “She woke up one morning thinking the worst, and I’m like no baby, that’s just the smell.”

Harrod has lived in his home for a few years, and said he didn’t notice the odor before he moved in. Now, he can’t escape it. He says smelling it constantly has impacted his health.

“This smell, it gives you headaches. At least me,” he shared. “I’ve had headaches. I’ve had upset stomach. I’ve been dizzy. I mean, it’s -- you’re scared to bring your kids out in it.”

He’s not just worried for himself.

“What about the older people who live in this community? And down 82nd and down Lee and Cache and all of that, what about them?,” he asked.

Whisenhunt says the City and Republic Paper have been brainstorming solutions to the problem since 2019, and have come up with a plan. It comes at the cost of $15 million dollars to upgrade the wastewater system.

Republic Paper will reimburse the city of Lawton rather than receive a fine. A decision Whisenhunt says was to everyone’s benefit.

“The city of Lawton under their industrial pretreatment has the ability to fine for violations of our industrial treatment program after a notice of violation is issued,” he explained. “What we came to resolve is a consent order, which is a mutually agreed order that identified the tasks that republic paper and the city of Lawton agreed to.”

