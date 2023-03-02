Showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some could be strong-to-severe | 3/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A mix of sun and clouds, leaning more on the cloudy side, is what you can expect heading out the door this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate as we head past lunchtime, which is when we can also expect the first showers and storms to pop-up in our southern counties. A wide range of temperatures is expected today, from the upper 50s in the far north to the mid/upper 70s in the far south. Generally, most will be in the mid/upper 60s with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

As we head throughout the afternoon, rain coverage will gradually increase across southeast portions of our viewing area, which is where we will also find the most intense weather. Strong-to-severe weather will be on the docket this afternoon and evening, with all severe hazards possible. Hail will be the biggest concern, potentially up to the size of golf balls. Localized flooding and a couple isolated tornadoes will be in the mix, but will be mainly limited to our far southeastern counties as the greatest tornado and flooding risk will be for southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. Storm coverage will continue until the early evening hours as they push out to the east.

A second but much more benign wave of showers and some rumbles of thunder will progress in from the west during the late night hours, dissipating several hours before daybreak on Friday. Temperatures will only fall down to the mid/upper 30s tomorrow morning, so no risk of wintry weather is expected overnight. Winds will also pick up out of the north at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph during the night. By sunrise tomorrow, not only will the rain be cleared out but the clouds will also fade away.

Due to the cloud departure, sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. Temperatures, like today, will stay in the 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday will continue to be witness to tons of sunshine with some clouds and temperatures again in the 60s. Sunday will feature a little more clouds with a significant jump in temperatures, soaring into the upper 70s due to southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies return starting on Monday, and will stick around to dominate through most days next week. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and low 80s, before a cooling trend starting Tuesday wills see us drop down to the low 70s, eventually falling down to the 50s by next Wednesday. Our next chance of rain also looks to return shortly thereafter, eyeing this time next week.

