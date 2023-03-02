Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 to 10mph.

Tomorrow is going to be an interesting weather day. Another storm system is going to move into our area bringing the chance for not only precipitation but also favorable conditions will be present to support strong to severe storms. As precipitation lingers, it will transition over to a wintry mix for western counties of Oklahoma & north Texas. Not everyone will see storms and not everyone will see snow.

Highs will rise into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Most of the morning will stay dry with storms developing mostly in the afternoon. All hazards will be possible! Some of the initial storms should produce large hail and damaging winds with a risk of tornadoes (this threat is highest for counties to our east). However, storms may become numerous quickly and transition more into a hail and wind threat as the evening progresses.

The risk of severe storms will gradually end around 10 tomorrow night. Wrap-around precipitation will transition over to a a cold rain with snow mixing in mostly after midnight. It does not appear precipitation rates will be high enough for any snow accumulation to occur.

All precipitation, whether rain or a wintry mix, will end by daybreak Friday morning. Temperatures walking out the door will be in the mid 30s. Friday will warm into the upper 50s for most locations. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

A weak disturbance will move in on Saturday but no precipitation is expected with this system. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunday will also see a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Wind gusts in the upper 20s.

We’ll stay dry into Monday of next week with rain chances increasing again by the middle of the week.

Have a good Thursday! -LW

