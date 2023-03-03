7News investigates potholes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Potholes, nobody likes them but we all have to live with them, or do we?

“iHelp and you go to that and you turn in that pothole it will be fixed in 72 hours, I’ve done that a number of times, it’s awesome,” said Mayor Booker.

7News is sticking to that promise, we filed reports on multiple potholes last Tuesday and at least two of those are still present today, more than a week later.

We talked to Cliff Haggenmiller with the City of Lawton and he said potholes are a top priority.

“They are our biggest complaint, there’s probably a hundred standing work orders for potholes at any given time,” said Haggenmiller.

Mayor Stan Booker and Haggenmiller both point to the iHelp portal, a website where people can report potholes and track their progress, as a way the public can help.

“Once a pothole has been reported we’re required to have that pothole filled within 72 hours so we do have people on call after hours to make sure that we’re going out there and taking care of these things quickly as possible,” he said.

Here’s a photo of a pothole off 36th and Kinyon that we reported last week.

According to iHelp, the repairs on this pothole have been completed.

Haggenmiller said it had been filled, but then, it rained.

“The loose aggregate around the hole is actually the material that we use to fill potholes. So during wet times when we are using these materials, it is typical for that material to come out rather quickly,” said Haggenmiller.

He said the issues are with the materials, there are two methods to filling potholes, hot mix asphalt, and cold mix asphalt.

Haggenmiller said using a hot mix asphalt is the better solution but it’s not available during cold wet weather so in the meantime they use what they can.

“We have to use this type of material here to put in there and unfortunately when water continues to come it will wash it out until we are able to get a hot mix asphalt in there,” he said.

To permanently solve the issue, Haggenmiller said they’d have to replace the road altogether.

The issues affect everyone in Lawton and can cost people hundreds of dollars in car damages.

The owner of Lynn Mckenzie Automotive said driving over a pothole can cause major damage to vehicles, and he sees it happen too often.

“We see a lot of them every week, we see a lot of damage to front ends, and back ends too a lot of them have struts on them too,” he said.

Mckenzie said it can tear up the struts, tear the ball joints, break wheels and make it hard to keep an alignment on your car.

He said it’s best to avoid them and if you have to go through them, go slow.

“If you can go around them go around them, sometimes there’s so many there you’re going to have to find the smallest one to hit,” said Mckenzie.

Haggenmiller said they are planning a permanent fix for several areas and will be completely redoing the road on 38th street between Gore and Lee, Gore in front of Apache Casino, and Lee between 52nd and 38th street.

To report any other potholes you may be struggling with you can head over to the iHelp website or give them a call at 580-581-3425.

We reported several other potholes across town and will monitor them until they’re completed.

