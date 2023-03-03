Altus man arrested for allegations of possessing child pornography

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A 19-year-old from Altus is facing several charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Christopher Spaulding was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations’ special Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

OSBI says the case originated in October 2022 after Dropbox forwarded a cyber tip of suspected child pornography. The IP address was then traced back to North Jackson Street in Altus, where Spaulding was taken into custody.

He now faces two charges: Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

He is now being held without bail in the Jackson County Jail.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, immediately contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or submit a tip online at www.cybertipline.com.

