A beautiful weekend on the horizon | 3/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at a quiet night with clear skies and light southeast winds. Temperatures by daybreak will fall to near 40 degrees.

I urge everyone to get outside and enjoy this weekends weather! Tomorrow will be sunny with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cooler temperatures north are expected as a weak cold front will try to move into our area. Winds for most will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph.

The weak front will wash out by Saturday night. Skies overnight will be mostly clear with temperatures by daybreak Sunday falling into the low 40s.

Sunday will be another great weather day. Generally sunny conditions are expected but during the afternoon there could be passing clouds. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Not only will it be warm but it will be breezy too! South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts up to 30mph. The warm temperatures, the breezy south winds and low relative humidity will all contribute to elevated fire conditions.

A cold front will move across Texoma Sunday night. There are some slight differences on the timing but that will have little to no impact on conditions for Monday. Monday morning will be in the low 50s walking out the door. Partly cloudy skies are expected all day long with northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Cooler air will start to filter in on Tuesday but temperatures will gradually decrease as the week goes on. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Rain chances will stick around for Wednesday & Thursday so it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear close by! Wednesday will drop into the mid 50s.

Temperatures Thursday morning will fall into the upper 30s so thankfully we’re not expected any precipitation to change over to snow during that time. Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday is a bit uncertain this far out. One model suggests cloudy skies and widespread rain whereas another model is showing sunshine and dry. For now I’m going with a low chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the upper 40s. Winds out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 30s.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.