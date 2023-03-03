Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM
According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
Highway 7 and Trail Rd crash
Fletcher woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 7
A portion of Highway 7 in Comanche County was shut down after a crash that inured three people.
Three injured in Comanche County Crash
Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing person found

Latest News

A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Fatal stabbing at California school raises questions on safety
Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Maravich scoring mark
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy dies after suddenly feeling ill during basic training, sheriff’s office says