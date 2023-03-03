Crash temporarily closes I-44

Expert Connections
By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on I-44 shut down part of the interstate Friday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 44 near Key Gate.

Traffic was backed up for miles as first responders were at the scene. The roadway reopened after about an hour.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have not sent out a crash report. They only send out reports when someone is admitted to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

