Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony.

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Leadership and the 428th Field Artillery Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony today.

It took place at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill.

They said farewell to Command Sergeant Major Jon-Paul Zappala, who has been with the post for two years and welcomed in Command Sergeant Major Jason Obermuller.

Obermuller said he’s honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the soldiers, leaders, and families of Fort Sill, where he initially began his career and completed Basic and AIT.

