Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony

By Cade Taylor and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Leadership and the 428th Field Artillery Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony today.

It took place at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill.

They said farewell to Command Sergeant Major Jon-Paul Zappala, who has been with the post for two years and welcomed in Command Sergeant Major Jason Obermuller.

Obermuller said he’s honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the soldiers, leaders, and families of Fort Sill, where he initially began his career and completed Basic and AIT.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
OSBI confirms active investigation into Blair High School faculty member.
OSBI confirms investigation into Blair faculty member
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM
Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing person found
Residents will be able to conduct business at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6...
Lawton City Hall changing hours for 180 day trial period

Latest News

A crash on I-44 shut down part of the interstate Friday morning.
Crash temporarily closes I-44
Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony.
Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony
Lawton FFA holds ceremony for the construction of new Ag Mechanics Shop
Lawton FFA holds ceremony for the construction of new Ag Mechanic Shop
Look for sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy winds over the weekend!
A beautiful weekend on the horizon | 3/3PM