Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Heeler/Shephard Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Heeler/Shephard mix, who was picked up as a stray along with his sibling. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, March 4.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s Two Hearts Adoption is also this weekend! It will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and during the event, Lawton’s very own Pam & Berry will be sponsoring all adoptions.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

