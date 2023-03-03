Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton FFA holds ceremony for the construction of new Ag Mechanic Shop

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton FFA held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 3, to celebrate the beginning of construction for their new Ag mechanic shop.

It occurred at 10 a.m. at the Life Ready Center’s former baseball field.

Superintendent Kevin Hime says that all agriculture classes have been moved to the Life Ready Center, so when students participate in ag classes, they have access to all of the teachers, not just one.

“Most schools already have an Ag [shop], and neither one of our three high schools has an Ag mechanical shop, so this is to get all of our kid’s access. One of the things we talk about all the time is we want to create opportunities and destroy roadblocks. This should create opportunities for a lot of our kids,” Hime said.

Hime says that if materials can stay on schedule, they aim to complete construction within six months.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, prescribed burns aren't to blame for elk in the roadway.
Officials address elk presence in Indiahoma
OSBI confirms active investigation into Blair High School faculty member.
OSBI confirms investigation into Blair faculty member
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon
Strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon | 3/1PM
Andrew Smalts was last seen in the Garden Village area on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing person found
Residents will be able to conduct business at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6...
Lawton City Hall changing hours for 180 day trial period

Latest News

Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony.
Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony
A crash on I-44 shut down part of the interstate Friday morning.
Crash temporarily closes I-44
Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony.
Fort Sill holds 428th change of responsibility ceremony
Look for sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy winds over the weekend!
A beautiful weekend on the horizon | 3/3PM