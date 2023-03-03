Lawton FFA holds ceremony for the construction of new Ag Mechanic Shop

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton FFA held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 3, to celebrate the beginning of construction for their new Ag mechanic shop.

It occurred at 10 a.m. at the Life Ready Center’s former baseball field.

Superintendent Kevin Hime says that all agriculture classes have been moved to the Life Ready Center, so when students participate in ag classes, they have access to all of the teachers, not just one.

“Most schools already have an Ag [shop], and neither one of our three high schools has an Ag mechanical shop, so this is to get all of our kid’s access. One of the things we talk about all the time is we want to create opportunities and destroy roadblocks. This should create opportunities for a lot of our kids,” Hime said.

Hime says that if materials can stay on schedule, they aim to complete construction within six months.

