Pet of The Week

'The Pearl of the Plains' oyster fry, craft show in Frederick this Saturday
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ‘The Pearl of the Plains’ is set for a weekend full of oysters and arts and crafts in Frederick.

The oyster fry, with oysters fresh from the Gulf Coast, will be held on Saturday, March 4th, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Prather Brown Cafeteria at 211 S. 13th Street. You can get tickets to the feast from the Frederick Chamber of Commerce. Their phone number is 580-335-2126. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of the oyster fry.

There will also be a craft show, with more than two dozen art and food vendors from Oklahoma and Texas. It will be held in the Frederick Middle School gym, and on the school lawn, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. An area will be set up for kids, with games and inflatables.

