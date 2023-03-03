The Town of Fletcher Chief of Police is resigning after 6 years with the department

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Jason Delonais has been in law enforcement for 13 years. He has served half of his career as Chief of Police for the Town of Fletcher. He said when he took the job 6 years ago, the department needed major work.

“So I went over there and I got a call from a friend saying they need some help and they were kind of dire strait, so I went over there to try to get them out of it,” Delonais said.

Delonais said he was able to be the help the department needed.

“We got lexipol policies and procedures, we started a standardized training program, and we started doing a little bit better with our hiring. We got attracted some good people to come work for us, we got some really good officers. Got their certifications in community policing and got active with the school. And after about 3 and a half years we really picked up speed and were able to get put back together,” he said.

Chief Delonais said another accomplishment was getting the department new cars, but building trust with the residents of Fletcher took some time.

“At first it was rough, they didn’t know me. And we brought in a bunch of officers that didn’t live in Fletcher and of course, the citizens don’t know us and they don’t trust you and people don’t really trust law enforcement anyways it’s a little rocky. It took a long time for them to realize we don care about you, we do want good things for you and what really helped us over that gap is all the time we spent in school. We spent a tremendous amount of time in the school,” Delonais said.

Delonais said now things are on track, and he is confident to pass the baton.

“Especially for a small department, they’re highly trained, with hours of combined training they’ve gone through. And anyone of them, I feel could set down and get the things they need to get done day to day. And in their own way make it even better than anything I could have done of their special talents and abilities that I don’t have,” He said.

Delonais will be moving on to be a Law enforcement specialist with the Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group. He said he’s glad to be leaving on good terms and his last official day with Fletcher will be April 3.

Chief Delonais said the Town of Fletcher council will be meeting tonight to discuss who will take over as the interim police chief.

