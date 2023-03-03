Warm and pleasant weekend ahead | 3/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The rain has cleared out this morning, and the clouds will follow suit by sunrise. Expect a lot of sunshine with very few clouds today and winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures today will warm up into the low/mid 60s this afternoon.

Expect very accommodating clear, calm, and cool conditions if you plan on hitting the town this Friday night. Temperatures will fall down to the mid/upper 30s early tomorrow morning.

A great weekend is in store weather-wise as temperatures on Saturday will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny skies will be featured for the second day in a row with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. The development of a disturbance to our north this weekend will increase winds on Sunday, breezing out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. This will launch temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for the first day of next week. There will be more clouds in the sky on Sunday, be we can generally still expect mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy skies.

We will still hit the mid/upper 70s on Monday ahead of a cold front that will move in throughout the afternoon and evening. This will cool us off into the 60s on Tuesday and eventually the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the middle days of the week with isolated-to-scattered showers. The day with the best chance for rain coverage will be on Thursday.

