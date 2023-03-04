Comanche Academy Charter students celebrate meeting reading goal with a pizza party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mark Woomavoyah, the chairman of the Comanche Nation put students to the test at the Comanche Academy Charter School.

His challenge: read 1,000 books in a month, and that’s exactly what they did, in just 2 short weeks.

So on Friday, March 3, the chairman lived up to his promise and threw the kids a pizza party.

A Kindergarten teacher at the academy said the students were running into some difficulty in the reading department, which spawned this great idea that the whole school participated in.

“It gives our Comanche Academy kids a feeling of self-esteem. It prepares them for the future, cause they’re gonna be our future leaders,” Woommavovah said.

Both the chairman and the teachers 7News spoke to today say they hope to recreate the successful challenge for kids in the future.

