Highs will reach the upper 70s | 3/4 AM

Warm weekend ahead with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

Today will be a great day for outdoor activities as today’s high will be in the upper 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing in from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with generally sunny skies. The main story for tomorrow will be the gusty winds, as we will see gusts in the upper 30s with winds blowing in from the south at 20 to 25 mph.

Walking out the door Monday morning will be a chilly one, as we will see temperatures in the low 50s. We will continue the trend by seeing highs in the upper 70s, with partly cloudy skies and south-westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will see cooler temperatures on Tuesday, as the temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the week. Isolated showers are expected throughout the day, with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be blowing in from the north-east at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday we will only see highs in the mid 50s, with a chance of widespread precipitation. Don’t forget your umbrella before heading out to work!

Friday we will have a low chance of rain throughout the day, with winds blowing out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

