House Bill 2186 impacts local performers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - House Bill 2186 originally banned any sexually explicit drag performances in the state.

But, legislators later clarified the bill to prohibit any adult-oriented performance or drag “story hour” from being held in public spaces where children could view them if the performance contains material legislators deem harmful to minors.

Violation of this would result in a felony charge and fines of up to $20,000 to performers.

Stephen Popek, a local drag performer, thinks the bill is a waste of time because they tailor their performances according to the audience and he’s no longer against it because of the clarification.

“Innocence should be protected, so I don’t think anything proposed in this bill is harmful to the drag community or society as a whole,” said Popek.

Popek does Disney-themed drag and said he wants to continue bringing joy to these kids.

“To see their face light up because they just see the character, they don’t know anything else, and they shouldn’t know anything else to keep that magic alive. To be able to bring that type of joy to kids here is amazing and it’s something that I personally cherish and what makes drag so important to me,” he said.

Jacob with Rural Oklahoma Pride disagrees and said this bill should never have been introduced because drag has been around for centuries.

“During Shakespearian time women were not allowed to dress or even be a woman in the theatre, so it’s been going on far more than any of us have been alive, I think it’s redundant honestly,” said Jacob.

He believes some don’t understand what drag really is and wants more people to try to understand why they do what they do.

“Before any bill should be passed, I think it is time that we learn about this stuff, we try to understand it, we do our research on it, we don’t just look at statistics or immediately label someone as a predator or a pedophile or a sexualization art,” he said.

Jacob said there are worse things children are exposed to but no one bats an eye.

“Look at gun shows, those are promoting violence, or the rattle snake hunt, that’s animal cruelty, or even the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders per say, because that’s promoting sexualization on TV and not to mention beauty pageants and cheerleading that’s causing body dysmorphia if you don’t look the right way.”

Natalie Jackson is also a drag performer who said if this bill is passed it could create bigger issues.

“Can a little girl dress up as Spider-man or is she bending the gender rules, it’s gotten to the point of if pushed far enough you can even ask yourselves women wearing pants is that considered us wearing men’s garments.”

House Bill 2186 passed a committee last week and now awaits a hearing on the House floor.

