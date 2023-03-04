Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years, now owner Sandy Stoltenverge-Maddox is facing eviction.

“ I only had about 3 or 4 weeks before this that I knew about it, and I was told that this building and another one would be eliminated,” Maddox said.

She says there were a variety of issues contributing to the eviction, including a small fire and possible squatters, but at the end of the day it comes down to the books.

“ It hurts because I love being in here and I just love it I just enjoy it so much and it’s a big part of my life and my husband has been so constructive and so helpful in helping me build up my business,” Maddox said.

Maddox and her husband aren’t the only 2 moving house following the bookstore’s closure… their two cats. Fire-tuck and patches also leaving.

“ They’ve been in here for years and they are going to have to get used to being in the house instead of being in the bookstore and my customers love being around the cats and they know them by name and they pet them,” Maddox said.

With thousands of books needing to be sold before march 31st.. Maddox and her husband aren’t sure moving to a new location is the right decision for them right now.

“ I love every day being in here, I just enjoy it so much and that’s what makes it hard, I just love doing it and I’ve had my 80th birthday and I’ve had to make some decisions as to whether to continue or if I should accept that I’m 80 years old,” Maddox said.

All the books are currently being offered at lower pricing.

Maddox encourages other local businesses to stop by and get some books for their stores.

