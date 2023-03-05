Expert Connections
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.

Police said the emergency and non-emergency dispatch lines are not working properly. Those numbers include 911, (580) 581-3272, and (580) 581-3271.

Officials said they don’t know the cause of the problem, but to still dial 911 in case of an emergency.

They said you will receive a call back from a personal phone number, from dispatch to assist you.

AT&T said they are working to resolve this issue and could take a minimum of two hours to fix.

