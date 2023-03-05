Elgin Masonic Lodge hosts annual Cowboys and Hippies charity event

Expert Connections
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Masonic Lodge of Elgin held their 4th annual hippies and cowboy’s fundraiser in support of local charities on Saturday.

This year, they started the night with $14,000 dollars and hoped to raise at least $25,000 more.

Attendees were able to participate in a live auction and a hula-hoop contest.

A band also played for guests to dance and be entertained while they enjoyed their choice of a chicken or steak dinner.

Jerry Armstrong has been coordinating the event since the very beginning, he said the response from the community has been heartwarming.

" It proves that the people of Oklahoma are a giving group of people and anytime you ask weather it be a large business small business or just a community member, everyone comes together as a community to help these local charities out and that’s what important,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said tickets for the events sold out months ago and he enjoys raising money for others.

Charities weren’t the only ones being supported, four high school students were also surprised with a college scholarship after being hand picked by school administrators.

