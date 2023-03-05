Fire danger tomorrow with unseasonably warm temperatures | 3/4 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow morning temperatures will be cool in the morning with temperatures in the low 40s. After sunrise, temperatures will warm up nicely getting all the way to the upper 70s to lowers 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

Fire danger will be a concern tomorrow as a dry line will settle over the Texoma region. The biggest concern for fire danger will be areas out in far western Oklahoma and Texas. The national weather service has already issued red flag warnings for Beckham, Childress, and Cottle counties. Tomorrow is not the day to do any burning as fire will spread quickly.

Monday will be out last day with above average temperatures, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds shifting from south to north at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday temperatures will cool down into the 60s and will hover in the 50s and 60s through Friday. A wet pattern will begin Tuesday and run all the way through Friday. Multiple rounds of rain is expected across the area, but there is no threat of severe weather at this time. The days with the best chance at producing widespread precipitation are Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will bring some much need precipitation to the area to help relieve the drought across Texoma. The exact locations who will get the most rain is still up in the air as weather models are not in agreement, but there is a good chance certain areas receive over three inches of rain. The rain could cause potential flooding problems for areas that receive the most rain. We will keep you updated on exact locations as we get closer to next week.

Have a great Sunday!

