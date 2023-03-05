Great Plains Technology Center aims to spark youth STEM interest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center wants to spark an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for young girls.

The center hosted a free event Saturday for middle school aged girls where they got some hands on experience with STEM activities like building and designing Ferris wheels, computer coding, flying drones, and more.

Marcia Brown is a teacher at the center. She said the goal is to see the number of females in STEM careers grow.

“The more times that we can introduce them, so they feel that ‘hey, I can do something with science or technology’. So if they feel it’s fun and it’s something they can do, they can start making those decisions now,” Brown said.

Nearly 70 young girls from all across Southwest Oklahoma attended.

The event is annual, and the center plans to host STEM summer camps for both girls and boys later on in the year.

