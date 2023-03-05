Lawton Antique store celebrates 15 years

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One unique local business celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday.

The antique store, Past Perfect Two specializes in one of a kind, vintage items.

Community talent is also highlighted throughout the store with different handcrafted products for sale.

Owner, Darla Bush planned to open the store with her mom before she passed.

Now in honor of her late mother, she says the shop continues to provide her a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment with her spirit and inspiration.

“ When you lose someone you it’s hard to bounce back but god just put on my heart to work and just do the best you can and push through and my mom was that way, she taught us how to push through,” Bush said.

Bush says her customers oftentimes remind her of her late mother and it motivates her to keep going.

Shoppers were treated with anniversary bundt cakes and also had the opportunity to sign up for a chance to win items in the crafty store.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.