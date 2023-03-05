Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California

Heavy snow is impacting much of California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK, MICHELLE CALKINS, CALTRANS DISTRICT 8, TWITTER, SBCOUNTY FIRE, MAVIC MEMORIES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Mountain roads were closed again in Northern California as yet another cold storm moved through the state on Sunday, dumping snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain in valleys.

Interstate 80 and several other routes were shut down in the Lake Tahoe area near the Nevada border, where the California Highway Patrol said driving conditions were treacherous amid blizzard conditions.

“Travel is highly discouraged!” the highway patrol office in Truckee said on Twitter.

A winter storm warning was in effect through early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The system is the latest in a series of winter storms, the most recent of which slammed the state with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow last week.

Search crews have rescued several people stranded in mountain communities, and some Southern California residents could remain trapped in their homes for several more days after the snowfall proved too much to handle for most plows.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities continued work to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets while the Red Cross set up a shelter at a local high school.

There was a slight chance of snow showers in Southern California on Sunday, the weather service office in San Diego said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
House Bill 2186 originally banned any sexually explicit drag performances in the state but...
House Bill 2186 impacts local performers
A crash on I-44 shut down part of the interstate Friday morning.
Crash temporarily closes I-44
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County

Latest News

Brian Anderson has liked snow his entire life, but being a dad has taken that interest to a...
Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree