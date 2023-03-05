Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County

Stephens Co., Okla. (KSWO) - One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened close to 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The wreck happened approximately five miles west and one mile south of Comanche in Stephens County.

The driver of vehicle-1 was pronounced deceased at the scene by Survival Flight EMS and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

Officials said vehicle-2 was legally parked and unoccupied, and the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.