Pet of The Week

Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Stephens Co., Okla. (KSWO) - One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened close to 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The wreck happened approximately five miles west and one mile south of Comanche in Stephens County.

The driver of vehicle-1 was pronounced deceased at the scene by Survival Flight EMS and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

Officials said vehicle-2 was legally parked and unoccupied, and the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

