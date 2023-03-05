VFW hosts spaghetti lunch fundraiser in support of Special Olympians

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s transition program partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars on Saturday to help raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics.

For a $10 fee, attendees were treated to a spaghetti meal cooked by VFW members.

The fundraiser will help take the special Olympics team to the state competition.

13 athletes between the ages of 18 and 22 will have the opportunity to compete in various different sports including, track, basketball, and softball.

Head coach, Melissa Lemen said it’s rewarding to see how excited her players get when participating.

” I went with them last year kind of as an assistant coach and I always take pictures and when I do it’s always a big ole smile on their face and they’re happy to be able to do it so it makes it more fun,” Lemen said.

Those who attended also had the option to partake in a silent auction for a variety of gift-baskets.

The special Olympics is set to take place May 17th to May 19th in Stillwater.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.