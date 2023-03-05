Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

VFW hosts spaghetti lunch fundraiser in support of Special Olympians

For a $10 fee, attendees were treated to a spaghetti meal cooked by VFW members.
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s transition program partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars on Saturday to help raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics.

For a $10 fee, attendees were treated to a spaghetti meal cooked by VFW members.

The fundraiser will help take the special Olympics team to the state competition.

13 athletes between the ages of 18 and 22 will have the opportunity to compete in various different sports including, track, basketball, and softball.

Head coach, Melissa Lemen said it’s rewarding to see how excited her players get when participating.

” I went with them last year kind of as an assistant coach and I always take pictures and when I do it’s always a big ole smile on their face and they’re happy to be able to do it so it makes it more fun,” Lemen said.

Those who attended also had the option to partake in a silent auction for a variety of gift-baskets.

The special Olympics is set to take place May 17th to May 19th in Stillwater.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County
Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
House Bill 2186 originally banned any sexually explicit drag performances in the state but...
House Bill 2186 impacts local performers
A crash on I-44 shut down part of the interstate Friday morning.
Crash temporarily closes I-44

Latest News

This year, they started the night with $14,000 dollars and hoped to raise at least $25,000 more.
Elgin Masonic Lodge hosts annual Cowboys and Hippies charity event
The antique store, Past Perfect Two specializes in one of a kind, vintage items.
Lawton Antique store celebrates 15 years
Teams from all across Southwest Oklahoma came together for the Special Olympics Unified...
Special Olympics Unified Sports
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County