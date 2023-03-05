Expert Connections
We will continue the trend in the upper 70s | 3/5AM

Warm temperatures to start your week, with rain chances returning on Tuesday.
By Jaden Knowles and Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

We will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s all across Texoma. Today will be a partly cloudy day with gusty winds of about 20 to 25 mph blowing from the south. We are at an elevated risk for fire danger in the Lawton, Duncan and Wichita Falls area. We are also in a near critical risk in the Vernon, Crowell, and Altus area. Following a red flag warning in the far western counties. It will be a great day to go out and enjoy these warm temperatures!

It will be chilly walking out the door Monday morning with morning lows being in the 50s. We will continue the trend of warm temperatures starting out your week, with highs in the low 80s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout your day with south-westerly winds blowing at 10-15 mph.

Rain chances will continue to stick around Tuesday through Friday. We will be cooler with temperatures in the low 60s for Tuesday. Keep your rain gear handy as you commute to work!

Rain chances will be more widespread for your Thursday, with a cooler start to your morning. We will reach a high in the lower 60s with south winds at 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

