LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we’ve told you, March is KSWO’s 70th Anniversary.

As a part of our celebrations, we’ve reached out to many old and familiar faces who have been on your 7News Team in the past and we asked them to send us a message for the anniversary.

First up, Stacia Naquin.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.