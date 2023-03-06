Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Annual Pinkalicious: The Musical premiering this week

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre and the McMahon Auditorium Authority’s annual student performance of Pinkalicious: The Musical is happening the week of March 6.

7News spoke with Jason Poudrier, the Arts and Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton, about the event and the preparation for the performance.

Pinkalicious: The Musical begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium and is intended to provide a night full of fun for the whole family. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are only $6!

Pinkalicious: The Musical follows Pinkalicious, a young girl who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to escape this predicament.

The project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Poudrier said that students have been working on the production for nearly 2 months, and even homeschooled children in the area had the chance to be part of it.

For more information about Pinkalicious: The Musical, you can visit the Arts and Humanities site here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
Trail Road wreck
Duncan man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
Participants got some hands on experience with STEM activities like building and designing...
Great Plains Technology Center aims to spark youth STEM interest

Latest News

As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Veterans Resource Center
Lawton Chamber of Commerce unveils new Veterans Resource Center
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Former personality Stacia Naquin sends message
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Stacia Naquin sends celebratory message