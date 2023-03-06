Annual Pinkalicious: The Musical premiering this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre and the McMahon Auditorium Authority’s annual student performance of Pinkalicious: The Musical is happening the week of March 6.

7News spoke with Jason Poudrier, the Arts and Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton, about the event and the preparation for the performance.

Pinkalicious: The Musical begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium and is intended to provide a night full of fun for the whole family. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are only $6!

Pinkalicious: The Musical follows Pinkalicious, a young girl who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to escape this predicament.

The project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Poudrier said that students have been working on the production for nearly 2 months, and even homeschooled children in the area had the chance to be part of it.

For more information about Pinkalicious: The Musical, you can visit the Arts and Humanities site here.

