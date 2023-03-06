Expert Connections
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
By Amanda Alvarado and WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been found, WAFB reported.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

Family members confirmed his body was found in a vacant lot.

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Georgia.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area of Baton Rouge.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early Monday morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor.

Millard’s body was allegedly rolled in a carpet and covered in plastic.

His cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

