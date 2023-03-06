Expert Connections
Duncan man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle a few miles south of Elgin on Sunday.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 40-year old Ronnie Hill was riding down Northeast Trail Road, near Spencer Road when his bike left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Hill was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

