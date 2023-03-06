LATS Transit Center public meeting happening Monday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LATS is holding a public input meeting tonight.

The meeting is to discuss their two proposed locations for a new transit center along with other topics.

The meeting is taking place 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall.

They currently have a survey asking people questions like ”would you like the transit center downtown?” “if no, where would you like it?” and “what passenger amenities would you like at the transit center?”

If you would like to participate in the survey, follow this link.

