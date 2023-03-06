Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medwatch: The CCMH Starlight unit and how to get involved

By Alexis Young
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation is gearing up for their 16th annual starlight event this month, and this year The Foundation has the opportunity to auction two Blake Shelton concert tickets in Oklahoma City with a night stay at the Skirvin.

CCMH is the only level 2 NICU in southwest Oklahoma. It provides care to babies born at or more than 32 weeks gestation and weighing more than 3 pounds 4 ounces.

CCMH director of Women and children services, Paula Griffith, says thanks to the CCMH Foundation and community donations over the years they’ve been able to not only care for the community, but also make sure medical devices are up to date for their smallest patients.

“We are very lucky to have the CCMH foundation and starlight foundation that helps us and keeps us growing as a facility. especially in our mom baby unit, and children’s unit” said Paula Griffith.

Donations have been able to get the unit the latest resuscitation equipment, hire two new pediatric hospitalists, and give upgrades to the facility.

“We’ve recently hired two pediatric hospitalists where all they do is take care of the babies at the hospital so you never have to worry about waiting for someone specializing in pediatrics to see them. We’ve also converted our newborn nursery to a NICU. The foundation was adamant about that. So, we have a NICU that can treat babies 32 weeks and up and so that saves so much for families who previously had to go out of town to receive treatment for their babies,” said the director.

Paula added everyday parents tell her team how proud they are of the hospital and how important it is to have a facility like this locally.

Outside of treatment for babies there’s other benefits that have allowed her team to grow.

“Because of the foundation and a lot of the things they’ve done, they’re helping with education for our nurses, and we’re implementing a new child birth education program that’s free to our community. Also we’re offering nitrous oxide to our moms in labor,” said Paula

Amongst all the wonderful things happening at Starlight, they have also been named for the second year in a row a “high-performing attorney care hospital” by the U.S. news and World Report.

Paula says with the upcoming starlight event and current online Blake Shelton Auction going on, the donations will be able to help remodel the Mom/Baby unit that’s been around since 1995, as well as purchase sleep services for parents and new technology.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
Participants got some hands on experience with STEM activities like building and designing...
Great Plains Technology Center aims to spark youth STEM interest
House Bill 2186 originally banned any sexually explicit drag performances in the state but...
House Bill 2186 impacts local performers

Latest News

Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event
Medwatch: The Upcoming 16th Annual Starlight event & Blake Shelton ticket Auction
Ultrasound technology providing treatment for carpal tunnel
Medwatch: The evolution of medical devices
We’ve come a long way in the world of modern medicine.
Medwatch: The evolution of medical devices
Heart health and mental health are often viewed separately, but Trident Medical Care wants...
Medwatch: Detecting and treating Aneurysms