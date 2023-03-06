Multi-million dollar investment made into Oklahoma meat processors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a multi-million dollar investment into Oklahoma meat processors.

The USDA is investing $14 million to fund both existing and new independent meat processors across the state.

The money will go towards a revolving loan fund which will offer low-interest rates to beef and poultry plants.

It’s a part of an effort to expand processing capacity and bring down prices at the grocery store, helping producers and consumers alike.

