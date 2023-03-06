Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Multi-million dollar investment made into Oklahoma meat processors

FILE - In this photo made on Thursday, June 16, 2022, rows of fresh meat is seen through the...
FILE - In this photo made on Thursday, June 16, 2022, rows of fresh meat is seen through the display coolers as a woman enters the retail section at the Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa. The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday, Nov. 2, to help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand to help boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a multi-million dollar investment into Oklahoma meat processors.

The USDA is investing $14 million to fund both existing and new independent meat processors across the state.

The money will go towards a revolving loan fund which will offer low-interest rates to beef and poultry plants.

It’s a part of an effort to expand processing capacity and bring down prices at the grocery store, helping producers and consumers alike.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
Trail Road wreck
Duncan man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
Participants got some hands on experience with STEM activities like building and designing...
Great Plains Technology Center aims to spark youth STEM interest

Latest News

Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Former personality Stacia Naquin sends message
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Stacia Naquin sends celebratory message
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with showers developing later in the day
Showers developing late in the evening tomorrow | 3/6PM
However, they still have a goal to raise an additional $150,000 for the remodel and any...
Wichita West VFD gets $600,000 anonymous donation
The project will replace bridges along SH 5 and is expected to be completed Spring of 2024.
SH-5 near Temple closed for bridge replacement