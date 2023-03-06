Over 50 area vendors at Home and Outdoor Living Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Over the weekend, community members had the opportunity to gain some new ideas to improve their homes.

The 57th annual Lawton home and outdoor living show brought hundreds of people out to see what over 58 vendors had to offer.

Coordinator Steve Taylor said the event is a way for people to get lots of ideas without having to go to multiple stores.

“You can come and see everybody in one location and you can see all the different businesses in one location and not have to go store to store to store, you can come in one location and see not only local businesses, but maybe some business that aren’t in the Lawton area,” Taylor said.

Taylor said not only is the show convenient but also, very informational for attendees.

“They get some really great ideas, bath ideas, kitchen ideas and other ideas around the house,” Taylor said.

This is Fred Guevara’s 6th year at the show, he’s the owner of H20 Pro Solutions Plumbing and he said it allows him to spend time with local customers.

“I love to be out in the community, I love to talk to folks and kinda answer questions and it’s fun to hear feedback from the community and teach them about plumbing and hard water all that,” Guevara said.

Another returning vendor is Greg Carroll, owner of Voodoo Hydro Supply and Gardening Center, he said he has been able to build connections not only with community members, but other businesses as well.

“We’ve met a lot of people here at the show that didn’t know what we did, so it’s getting the word out and being able to work with other local businesses, a lot of these people that are here I know from last year,” Carroll said.

The show even made sure to highlight younger businesses, like girl scout cookies.

If you have a business and want to be apart of next year’s show you can always contact the home builders association.

