SH-5 near Temple closed for bridge replacement

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - State Highway 5 between Temple and Hastings is closed due to a bridge replacements.

Drivers needing to travel in that area, can detour on U.S. Highway 70 and State Highway 65 to get to the towns.

Officials say this is a $12 million project.

The project will replace bridges along SH 5 and is expected to be completed Spring of 2024.

