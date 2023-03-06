SH-5 near Temple closed for bridge replacement

Expert Connections
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024
The project will replace bridges along SH 5 and is expected to be completed Spring of 2024.
The project will replace bridges along SH 5 and is expected to be completed Spring of 2024.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - State Highway 5 between Temple and Hastings is closed due to a bridge replacements.

Drivers needing to travel in that area, can detour on U.S. Highway 70 and State Highway 65 to get to the towns.

Officials say this is a $12 million project.

The project will replace bridges along SH 5 and is expected to be completed Spring of 2024.

