Showers developing late in the evening tomorrow | 3/6PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A weak cold front has made its way into our area but temperatures are still in the 70s & 80s for most locations. Those closer to I-40 are in the mid 60s. This cold front will dip just a tad bit south overnight stalling near the Red River around sunrise. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the low to mid 50s for most locations. Light winds out of the northeast and partly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for your Tuesday with highs varying from the low 50s northwest to the low 80s southeast. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. Most of the day looks to stay dry but with that being said, isolated rain showers could fall after 3PM. Higher rain chances are expected to develop later in the evening (after 10PM). Heavy rainfall, thunder/lightning will accompany the storms and a marginal risk for most locations where quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph could develop in the strongest of storms. The severe threat is very low overall but not completely off the table.

Showers & storms will continue overnight into Wednesday morning. More showers and storms will redevelop into Wednesday so don’t put away the rain gear just yet. Wednesday will start in the upper 40s but temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s through the afternoon. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another round of isolated severe storms will continue overnight into Wednesday. Thursday morning will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover and rain chances, highs will rise into the mid 70s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A cold front will advance south bringing a much drier airmass and slightly cooler temperatures. There won’t be a drastic drop in temperatures as Friday afternoon will warm into the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies and light winds all day long are also expected.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

