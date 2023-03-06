Special olympics hosts unified sports tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teams from all across Southwest Oklahoma came together for the Special Olympics Unified Basketball Tournament.

This year was the first one since 2019. A total of 28 teams got a chance to participate.

Jerri Santos is a part of the Great Plains area Special Olympics team and said the kids benefit from these games.

“It forms a lot of friendships, it makes a more inclusive community in the school, and it’s just something I’m very passionate about,” Santos said.

Unified sports got started in 2013, where special olympic athletes can compete with their non-disabled peers.

The goal of this event is to promote inclusion through sports.

Kourtney Knutson is a senior who has been playing as a partner since she was in 6th grade. She said she enjoys making the kids feel included.

“Seeing the smile on their face and just allowing them to be accepted and welcomed like all other athletes,” Knutson said.

Joslyn Lockhart is also a partner, she said she enjoys playing the sport she loves with kids that share her interest.

“It just opens to windows to get to know people better,” she said. “Basketball is my favorite things to do, because I like it.”

Different organizations came together to make this possible, including Glen Gatling from ‘All About Understanding’ who helped provide referees, and keep score of the games.

“Anything that goes on with the youth, we want to collaborate with the community and be involved. So we’re helping them out,” Gatling said.

