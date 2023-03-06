Temperature fluctuations this week amid scattered rain chances | 3/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! With mild temperatures to start this Monday, and a very warm afternoon to follow, you definitely won’t need to bundle up heading out the door. Sky coverage will be a mix of sun and clouds, generally leaning more on the sunnier side of things. Even with some slightly shifting winds out of the north today at 5-15 mph, temperatures will be soaring later today into the 70s by lunchtime with most of Texoma getting close to or exceeding the 80 degree mark around the middle of the afternoon. To put that in perspective, temperatures today will be between 15-20° above average for this time of year.

A pretty enjoyable evening and night ahead with mostly clear skies, light northeasterly winds, and temperatures in the between the low 70s and mid 50s from sunset to midnight. Morning lows tomorrow will only fall down to the low 50s as mostly cloudy skies build in after midnight.

High temperatures between Tuesday through Thursday will all be dependent on the positioning of a stationary front across the state of Oklahoma, including us here in Texoma. Areas on the south side of the boundary will be significantly warmer than those on the north side of it. Even with it only being 1-3 days out, the delicate placement of the stationary front makes the potential upcoming temperatures an ever evolving forecast due to some discrepancy among models. Here is what I’m seeing in the forecast this morning. Keep in mind this is subject to change:

Tuesday - The front looks to stall between the Red River and I-40 tomorrow, leading to low/mid 70s in Southwest Oklahoma and upper 70s & low 80s in North Texas. Near I-40 and north of the interstate, temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s.

Wednesday - The front will slide down into North Texas, causing most of Texoma to only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday - The front will move back north slightly, resting along the Red River. This will lead to a wide temperature variation across Oklahoma and Texas, with areas north of the state border reaching the 60s for a high and areas south of the state border getting much warmer into the 70s.

Friday - The front will push out towards the east and exit out of the Southern Plains, leading to uniform temperatures across Texoma in the upper 50s and low 60s.

While it may seem like the temperature changes will be the main story this week, nearly every single on of those days will feature some sort of rain coverage. There really isn’t one day that will have significant rainfall and rain coverage compared to the others, as isolated-to-scattered showers and even a few storms will be on-&-off between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday evening. Throughout this timeframe, there is a marginal risk for some stronger weather, with the main concern being heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. Rain totals look to be between 0.5″ and 1.5″ from west to east, with potentially higher amounts east of I-44.

A drier and milder weekend is ahead this Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and the return of more sunshine.

