Temple water treatment plant getting upgrade from million dollar grant

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Temple will now be able to make much needed repairs thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Environmental Quality.

The grant was made possible thanks to Oklahoma’s drinking water state revolving fund program.

A bond council attorney said this is one of the largest principle forgiveness loans that he’s aware of and that Temple will directly benefit from the decision.

“This was a landmark event for the town of Temple and the Temple Utilities Authority,” Jacob Bachelor said. “The town of Temple benefits from the full $1.5 million to make much-needed upgrades to their water treatment plant. Pretty much an overhaul of their water treatment plant.”

Bachelor added the project and paperwork have been in the process for well over a year, but today’s closing means the funds are now available.

The town can now send in disbursement request forms and receive money to pay project costs as early as next week.

